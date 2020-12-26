Result delays disrupt jobs, further studies for SPPU students

For Vivek Amrutkar, a final-year Bachelor of Engineering student, the last one month has been tough, as he is not able to process his admission for a post-graduation course, nor has he been able to follow-up on job opportunities.

He blames the delay in the revaluation process at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Just like Amrutkar, there are hundreds of students who have missed their deadlines to submit marksheets for admissions, or are struggling to join the job market without the passing certificate.

“I am a student of Information Technology (IT) and appeared through the online mode for the final-year exams. I failed in three subjects. Due to technical errors in the system I was not able to submit my paper and it continuously showed errors. I am studying IT engineering and I know all the details about technical errors in online exams. I complained about it and demanded a revision of marks. Mow my further studies have gone for a toss as deadlines have passed. Also, I am not able to find a job,” said Amrutkar, who had come to SPPU on Thursday from his hometown Amalner, in Jalgaon district.

From December 23 till the afternoon of December 26,, a group of 50 students were seated outside the SPPU main building, as part of a protest called by the Yuvak Kranti Dal.

The only demand is to get their results revised properly and get them done immediately, so as to take further admissions or find a job.

Students were present from all around the state including, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Amalner, Shegaon and Solapur districts.

SPPU V-C on the job

A meeting was held between the protesting students and a committee formed by the SPPU vice-chancellor on Saturday. Accordingly, students with issues in one subject were given revised results, whereas students with issues with two or more subjects will get the revised results on Monday.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “I am personally looking into the results related issues and interacting with students about resolving their problems. Students with a problem in one subject have been cleared, but students who are now protesting have issues in two or three subjects. We have formed a committee to do a revaluation of these results and accordingly their revised results will be declared soon.”

A state-wide tale of broken dreams

Protesting students had come in full preparation to stay outside the SPPU main building till they get their results revised. Raw food, gas cylinders, blankets and sweaters were all in place.

Nehal Doshi, a Bachelor of Arts student from Bhosale Military College in Nashik, had come along with her father. She said, “I got less marks in two subjects, which were actually the easiest. I want to pursue a post-graduation in phycology but cannot take admission. If I do not submit the marksheet in time my entire year will be wasted.”

Nehal’s father, Sunil Doshi, who accompanied her from Nashik, said, “I have taken for two days and came to Pune. It is a matter of my daughter’s life and career, so we are helpless.”

Yogita Vasant Dongre, a 22-year-old Bachelor of Pharmacy student from Dighi said, “I cracked an interview at an MNC company and got the offer letter, but same issue, they need my graduate certificate. I was failed in three subjects by SPPU. I have given more than 10 applications to the examination department to review my results, but there is no response.”

Bharati Mandhyani has a seven -year-old son and has been struggling to get a job. “I wanted to start working once I complete my graduation. I did my Bachelor of Commerce, externally. There was a technical issue in the Economics paper for most of the students, and I was failed. Now I keep my son at my parent’s house and come to the SPPU to get the results revised for the last one month, but no one is responding.”