Sections
Home / Pune News / Retired policeman attacked for resisting phone-snatching, two booked

Retired policeman attacked for resisting phone-snatching, two booked

The retired police assistant sub-inspector has been identified as Prakash Jaikumar Kurale (58), a resident of Swargate police lines. He retired from the police force in May.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The retired policeman was walking along Shivaji road with his friend on Tuesday at 11 pm when the men on a motorbike tried to snatch his phone. As he resisted, the two attacked him with blades, according to his complaint. (Getty Images/iStockphoto for representation only)

A bike-borne duo has been charged with attempted murder of a retired police constable in a robbery case.

The retired police assistant sub-inspector has been identified as Prakash Jaikumar Kurale (58), a resident of Swargate police lines. He retired from the police force in May. His phone worth Rs 10,000 was stolen in the attack.

The retired policeman was walking along Shivaji road with his friend on Tuesday at 11 pm when the men on a motorbike tried to snatch his phone. As he resisted, the two attacked him with blades, according to his complaint.

He sustained a deep gash on his left hand and underwent treatment at a local hospital for the injury.



The two approached him on a white two-wheeler vehicle while he was walking along Shivaji road in the night, according to the police.

The number plate of the vehicle was covered in dried mud and was not visible, he submitted in his complaint.

As the two yanked his phone, the policeman and his friend tried to resist them when one of them pulled out a blade-like weapon from his waist belt and attacked him from the right, according to the complaint.

In the effort to stop the blade, the retired ASI put his right hand ahead and was injured on the palm, he told the police.

A case under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadak police station. Assistant police inspector Umaji Rathod is investigating the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State government deletes reservations proposed at Kothrud
Aug 27, 2020 18:38 IST
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2: Additional result declared after UFM rule exemption
Aug 27, 2020 18:38 IST
‘This Pakistan team’s strength is their bowling, not batting’
Aug 27, 2020 18:35 IST
Police baton SP workers protesting against conducting NEET, JEE in Sept
Aug 27, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.