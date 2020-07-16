Sections
Home / Pune News / Retired scientist succumbs to Covid-19 due to shortage of ventilators in Pune

Retired scientist succumbs to Covid-19 due to shortage of ventilators in Pune

Patient dies at Sassoon General Hospital.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:01 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

The retired scientist was admitted at Sahyadri hospital on Tuesday when his situation started deteriorating and the hospital said that he needs to be shifted to a ventilation facility. (HT PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

Pune: P Lakshmi Narsimhan, retired scientist at Botanical Survey of India, aged 61 years, was admitted to Sahyadri hospital for an X-ray and breathlessness.

Ramesh Iyer, Pune City Congress committee general secretary said, “I was in contact with the family in their trying times. The patient was admitted at Sahyadri hospital on Tuesday when his situation started deteriorating and the hospital said that he needs to be shifted to a ventilation facility. We tried at multiple places, but could not get a ventilator so finally took him to Sassoon where he was declared dead on Wednesday at 2 am. There was a queue even at Sassoon for ICU beds and three patients were in the queue. I even went on the website provided by the divisional commissioner’s office to check availability of ICU beds. The status revealed that in the majority of hospitals there were no ICU beds available. I am going to lodge a complaint with the divisional commissioner regarding non-availability of ventilators and ICU beds in Sassoon Hospital and shortage of beds in other hospitals.”

Dr Sunil Rao, general manager, Sassoon hospital said, “We had no beds. We even tried other hospitals but there were no ICU beds. The patient needed an ICU isolation bed which we did not have and so we had to shift him to another hospital. We did try to stabilise the patient by increasing his oxygen saturation before shifting him out.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1,605 cases sanctioned under Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna: Jai Ram
Jul 16, 2020 18:15 IST
UP to conduct only final year and last semester exams, all other UG, PG exams cancelled: Deputy CM
Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST
Vijay Antony takes a pay cut. Will Bollywood actors follow?
Jul 16, 2020 18:17 IST
Tom Hanks recalls Covid-19 experience, says he had a ‘sore butt’
Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.