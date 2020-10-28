Rising prices result in three separate onion thefts in Pune district

Sections
In both the incidents, 550kg onions filled in 10 gunny bags were robbed from the storage near the houses of the two farmers

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:59 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

The police seized 49 bags of onions on Friday which were reported stolen from a farmer’s storage in Otur on October 22 (HT PHOTO)

A number of onion theft cases have been reported from various rural parts of Pune district as the price of the vegetable rises.

At least three such incidents of onion theft have been reported from Pune district in the past week. Of the three, the Pune rural police have found and seized stolen onion gunny bags in one of the cases.

The police seized 49 bags of onions on Friday which were reported stolen from a farmer’s storage in Otur on October 22.

The four arrested men were identified as Saurabh Subhash Maskare (19), Ketan Sudhir Haned (21), Akshay Devram Sadakal (23), and Vikram Sakharam Gode (21) all natives of Junnar. While Maskare and Gode live in Pimpri Chinchwad, the two others live in parts of Junnar.



The police seized 49 of the 58 stolen gunny bags from them along with a pick-up truck used in the theft.

“This case was registered at our police station on October 22. We found and arrested them before they could sell all of the stolen onions,” said assistant police inspector Parshuram Kamble of Otur police station.

One day before the incident in Otur was reported, another place in the vicinity of Otur had reported onion theft from two farmers.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by farmer Dattatray Natha Thorat (32), a resident of Devjali in Ganesh nagar, Junnar. The second famer who was robbed in the same area was identified as Anil Arjun Patil.

In both the incidents, 550kg onions filled in 10 gunny bags were robbed from the storage near the houses of the two farmers.

Of the 10 gunny bags, seven belonged to Patil while three belonged to Thorat, according to the police.

Both the thefts happened between 11:30pm on October 21 and 2:30am on October 22.

A case under Sections 379, 511, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered against two people at Narayangaon police station of Pune rural police.

