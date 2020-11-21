Roads under duress pose risk to commuters in Hadapsar and Undri in Pune

The Mutha Canal road which connects BT Kawade road to Race Course and the Dorabjee Heritage Mall road is now a daily threat to commuters in the area. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Two roads which are vital in connecting Hadapsar and Undri and run parallel to water bodies are caving in due to non-construction and repair for the past two years.

The Mutha Canal road which connects BT Kawade road to Race Course and the Dorabjee Heritage Mall road are now posing as a daily threat to commuters in the area.

A major portion of the Mutha Canal road has collapsed due to water pressure in the canal.

The three-kilometre road’s security fence has broken down at many places. According to commuters, if necessary, safety measures are not undertaken it would lead to vehicles landing straight into the canal.

Similarly, the Dorabjee Heritage mall road which connects Mohammadwadi to Undri, Sayyednagar, Pisoli , Kondhwa, NIBM and other nearby suburbs has broken down near the Marvel Sangria turn.

A major portion of the road has gone into the huge nullah which is usually flooded during monsoon with no repair work in sight.

Sangeeta Patil, a commuter who stays in the BT Kawade road area said, “The road has become a death trap for the past two years and no steps have been taken by civic authorities to carry out repairs. The concerned government department is oblivious to our woes and have no time for either mending the fence or constructing the damaged portion. We are planning to agitate against the inefficiency of the administration as our lives are at risk. There have been instances when two-wheelers skid off into the caved portion of the road. Luckily, nobody lost their life.”

According to Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston society, Mohammadwadi, a tree fell down at the spot near Marvel Sangria nullah road some two years ago and since then the patch has developed.

“The faulty patch of road caved further and we registered a complaint with the civic authority but they never paid any heed to it. Still, commuters are facing serious issues while travelling on the road but PMC is yet to respond. This patch was mainly caved in because of nullah running parallel to the road. The soil is continuously eroding since this nullah flows during rainstorm and damages the road,” Goraya said.

According to Goraya, soil erosion has taken place due to continuous deforestation in the area.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “We will inspect and find out all the technical reasons behind the road faults and a comprehensive road improvement programme will be undertaken at both the spots to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel to commuters.”

V G Kulkarni, PMC road department said, “Currently, 30 per cent of the budget is reserved for maintenance of roads and only 10 per cent funds are available for any other works which need to be done. We are equally concerned about the roads mentioned and a permanent solution will be provided in commuters’ interest at the earliest.”