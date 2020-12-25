Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Rotting body of 42-year-old found in Manjri

Rotting body of 42-year-old found in Manjri

He worked at a private electrical equipment company in Yerawada until a year and a half ago, according to the police

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:58 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

A complaint has been lodged by his wife who received a call from their neighbours after the smell of the rotting body started emanating from the house (AFP)

The rotting body of a 42-year-old man was found in his house in Manjri, Hadapsar, on Tuesday. Suspecting murder, the local police have registered a case in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Gregory John Cordoza (42), a resident of Samta Colony in Mahadevnagar area of Manjri, Hadapsar. The police do not have any suspect list yet.

He worked at a private electrical equipment company in Yerawada until a year and a half ago, according to the police. He lived with his wife, Shahnaz Cordoza (40).

A complaint has been lodged by his wife who received a call from their neighbours after the smell of the rotting body started emanating from the house.

“The complainant was visiting her brother to help him shift houses. She got a call and came home to find his body. It is a family of two and in the wife’s absence; he was alone since December 15 when she left. We have sent the body for post-mortem and are waiting for doctor’s opinion about the injuries on his body,” said assistant police inspector Manoj Patil of Hadapsar police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
by Sutirtho Patranobis
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
by HT Entertainment Desk
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Adaa Khan: I can’t do bold characters on the web to get instant views
by Shreya Mukherjee
Man City duo Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19
by Reuters
Kunal Kemmu on whether OTTs are more democratic than films
by Rishabh Suri
Politics heats up on ‘development debate challenge’ between BJP and AAP
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.