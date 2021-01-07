Round 2: Colleges declare cut-off list for FYJC admissions

Of the 5,555 allotted students, 3,142 students were given the college of their first preference, 908 students were given the college of their second preference and 521 students were given the college of their third preference. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The second special round of class 11 or the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions is underway with the junior college allotment list for admissions on display including the cut-off list of colleges.

In the second special round, of the total 38,766 available seats, there were 8,419 applicants and 5,555 students were allotted a college.

The remaining 2,864 students who had applied for admission in this round couldn’t match the cut-off list of colleges with their given college preference and marks.

For this year’s class 11 admission process, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for FYJC since September 9 and resumed back from November 26.

Earlier in the three regular rounds and the first special round, the total intake of seats 1, 07,030 in Pune region, 98,871 students were allotted the seats of which 52,533 have completed the admission process and 37,396 seats are still vacant.

From January 1, the special round two admission process has begun. Earlier, special round one was postponed after the Maratha community students were declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the state government and were allowed to avail benefits of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) on December 24.

“Today the junior college allotment list for special round admissions was displayed online. Accordingly, the display of cut-off list for special admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students. Until January 8 by 6pm, students need to confirm their admission to the allotted colleges. The admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the Govt. of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spread of coronavirus.” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.