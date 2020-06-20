Sections
Home / Pune News / RTE admission process to commence from June 24

RTE admission process to commence from June 24

According to officials the verification of documents submitted by students selected under RTE online lottery will be carried out by the schools. Once the document verification is complete the admission will be confirmed

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The first RTE lottery for 25 per cent RTE admissions this year was taken out on March 17 in which a total of 1,00,920 students were selected and 75,465 students were in waiting list this year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The process of admissions under Right to Education (RTE) for the academic year 2020-21 will begin from June 24, according to state primary education department.

According to officials the verification of documents submitted by students selected under RTE online lottery will be carried out by the schools. Once the document verification is complete the admission will be confirmed.

Dattatray Jagtap, director, state primary education department, has issued the orders in this regards on June 18. “In the current situation, it is not possible for parents to go to the verification centres and get their documents verified. So it instructed that applicants should get their documents verified from the schools and later on after the department verification admission will be confirmed,” said Jagtap.

“The schools will be provided with the online system requirement for the admissions process from June 24. After this the actual RTE admission process will start,” said Jagtap.



The first RTE lottery for 25 per cent RTE admissions this year was taken out on March 17 in which a total of 1,00,920 students were selected and 75,465 students were in waiting list this year. Later on due to Covid-19 pandemic the further admission process was delayed.

The applicants who have been selected under RTE admission will get SMS on their registered mobile number. On the given date the parent should go to the school along with the documents and get it verified.

“We had filled the online form for our son for Class 3 under RTE this year and got selected in the first lottery. Last year also we had applied but were not selected. The admission process is tedious and officials point out small mistakes in the forms. I hope this year we do not have to go through the same hassle,” said Pralhad Khade, a parent.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, breaches 3,000-mark
Jun 20, 2020 19:44 IST
Can independent bookstores survive Covid-19?
Jun 20, 2020 19:46 IST
Not enough reverse migrants from west UP to reap benefits of PM’s Garib Kalyan campaign
Jun 20, 2020 19:42 IST
HP to receive heavy rainfall, yellow warning issued for June 22-24
Jun 20, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.