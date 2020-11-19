“Safety first” puts small car segment on the top during Diwali

According to Pune deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor, there has been a steady rise in the sale of smaller cars below Rs 20 lakh since Navratri. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Vehicle sales have seen a significant rise during this Diwali despite the Covid-19 pandemic, and majority of the buyers have preferred for small cars compared to bigger ones.

A similar trend of buying smaller segment cars under Rs 20 lakh was seen during the Navratri period too. Although the total number of vehicles sale is slightly less than last year’s sale during the Navratri period as per the Pune Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) new vehicle registration data, the sales seem to be rising. Interestingly the revenue generation has increased by almost Rs 4 crore this year.

Last year a total of 16,200 new vehicles were registered during the Diwali period starting from October 8 to 27, 2019 with total revenue of Rs 70,66,02,718 whereas this year starting from October 25 to November 14, 2020, new vehicle registrations have gone down to 14,794 but the revenue increased to Rs 74,49,72,232, which means there is an increase of Rs 3,83,69,514 revenue this year.

In the car segment last year, a total of 2,878 cars were registered and this year it has risen to 4,068.

According to Pune deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor, there has been a steady rise in the sale of smaller cars below Rs 20 lakh since Navratri.

“Post lockdown as the Covid situation continues people prefer the safety of family first and so go to buy cars. So, there is a drastic rise seen even during the Diwali period this time and we hope that the rise in sales continues until New Year. Also, our revenue generation has increased by almost Rs 4 crore compared to last year,” Bhor said.

While in the motorcycle sale, last year the new motorcycles registered were 11,562 which went down to 10,044 this year. Similarly, there is a drastic drop in the sale of tourist taxi vehicles this year, last year 311 tourist taxis were registered during Diwali period and this year only 28 of them were registered. Also, there is an impact on the auto-rickshaw and commercial vehicle sale which has also reduced this year compared to last year’s sales.

Pawan Dahinje, automobile car sales expert said, “There was a very good response during the Navratri period for car sales and it continued during the Diwali period too, as across the car brands smaller segment cars were sold at a good range. We are expecting the market to increase from now, as people are preferring safety first for travelling within the city.”