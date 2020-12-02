Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Saibaba temple appeals devotees to wear “civilised” attire

Saibaba temple appeals devotees to wear “civilised” attire

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s chief executive officer Kanhuraj Bagate while clarifying the trust’s stand said that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

While the decision was welcomed by many in the local town, there were reactions questioning the move. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan trust, Shirdi has put up a board appealing to devotees to be dressed in a “civilised” manner as per “Indian culture” when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

The trust, however, did not describe any clothes that it’d like the devotees to wear.

While the decision was welcomed by many in the local town, there were reactions questioning the move.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s chief executive officer Kanhuraj Bagate while clarifying the trust’s stand on Tuesday said that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees.



According to Bagate, the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, in “objectionable” attire.

“We have only made an appeal after we received complaints from many devotees and local residents. There is no intention to make it as a diktat,” said Bagate.

Akash Satave, a local resident, said, “Many come here with costumes which are not “very decent” while forgetting that they have come to the temple. We welcome the step taken by trust.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Dec 02, 2020 15:56 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

It was just one net session: Smith reveals reason behind form against India
Dec 02, 2020 16:19 IST
Apurva Asrani bats for Elliot Page, fends of trolls
Dec 02, 2020 16:18 IST
Saibaba temple appeals devotees to wear “civilised” attire
Dec 02, 2020 16:18 IST
BJP-NCP locked in a tussle to seek credit for Bhama Askhed project
Dec 02, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.