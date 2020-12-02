Saibaba temple appeals devotees to wear “civilised” attire

While the decision was welcomed by many in the local town, there were reactions questioning the move. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan trust, Shirdi has put up a board appealing to devotees to be dressed in a “civilised” manner as per “Indian culture” when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

The trust, however, did not describe any clothes that it’d like the devotees to wear.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust’s chief executive officer Kanhuraj Bagate while clarifying the trust’s stand on Tuesday said that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees.

According to Bagate, the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, in “objectionable” attire.

“We have only made an appeal after we received complaints from many devotees and local residents. There is no intention to make it as a diktat,” said Bagate.

Akash Satave, a local resident, said, “Many come here with costumes which are not “very decent” while forgetting that they have come to the temple. We welcome the step taken by trust.”