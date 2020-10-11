Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Salesman in police custody for duping jeweller of ₹2.2 crore

Salesman in police custody for duping jeweller of ₹2.2 crore

The arrested man has been identified as Anand Suresh Gundesha (42), a resident of Bhaktipujanagar in Kolhapur

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The total value for which the jeweller was duped is estimated to be around ₹2,20,17,440. (Getty Images)

A temple jewellery salesman has been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court on Saturday for duping a jeweller of ₹2.2 crore over the past year.

The arrested man has been identified as Anand Suresh Gundesha (42), a resident of Bhaktipujanagar in Kolhapur. He was remanded to three days in police custody.

A complaint was lodged by Somwar peth-based jeweller Debu Mujumdar (48), according to police.

“He used to work for the complainant a few years ago. He then started his own business and retained his employer as a client. They did not deal in money, but in left over gold of temple jewellery from normal gold jewellery. The accused took jewellery from the complainant and sold it to other dealers and split the returns. During the lockdown, he already had backlog payments from the past years, and then he defaulted on paying multiple times saying he has not received the payment in jewellery from his clients in other cities. But the other jewellers claim to have paid him. We will be questioning more jewellers soon,” said police sub-inspector Yashpal Suryavanshi of Faraskhana police station who is investigating the case.

The total value for which the jeweller was duped is estimated to be around ₹2,20,17,440.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Faraskhana police station against the salesman.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
Oct 11, 2020 17:50 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST

latest news

Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday with a lovely video. Watch
Oct 11, 2020 17:46 IST
Salesman in police custody for duping jeweller of ₹2.2 crore
Oct 11, 2020 17:44 IST
Mahhi tries to convince Jay for another baby: ‘It is lockdown, I am bored’
Oct 11, 2020 17:36 IST
Farmers leaders in Punjab invited by Central govt for talks
Oct 11, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.