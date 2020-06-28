Salons, beauty parlours reopen after three months; rates go up

After a gap of three months, salons and barber shops reopened for business in non-containment zones in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, customers’ relief was short lived, as most salons and parlours had increased the rate of their services, considering the financial burden they faced due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Maharashtra government had permitted barber shops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Again, unlock plan.

Shop owners maintained that the rates had been increased considering the additional safety measures introduced at the premises in the light of pandemic as per government regulations.

On the first day, most appointments were only for haircuts and hair colour as skin-related services have still not been allowed by the government. “Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops,” read an order from the state government.

“Government’s decision has provided us a big relief. I assure the state government that all guidelines will be followed by salons and beauty centres. We will take care of each customer’s safety,” said Ganesh Walunjkar, working president of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal.

The customers in parlours are given a kit, which includes disposable spatula, gloves, mask, disposable shower caps, gowns, bedsheets and slippers. Owners will be sanitising their premises five to six times a day, he added.

Leena Khandekar, founder and director, Lee’s Beauty Centre and Spa, Nal Stop, said that although the first day (Sunday) saw less number of customers, the footfall will eventually increase. “We started our parlour at 10am and were open till 5pm. Till 3pm, I had three appointments – two for haircuts and one for hair colour. We are following all precautions and wearing masks and gloves,” said Khandekar.

Parlours and salons were also seen introducing temperature checks for staffers and clients. “Our staff has been given disposable aprons and hand gloves. Special training has been provided to our staff about all the precautions. Scissors and machines will be sterilized in the UV sterilizers,” added Khandekar who also has one more centre at Karvenagar.

“We can do 15 haircuts at the same time, but now we are allowing only four customers following social distancing norms. I am only employing four members at work currently. My staff will continue to work on a rotational basis till the situation becomes normal,” added Khandekar.

Appointment are taken using digital forms and payment modes will be also digital.

Sangita Sutar, owner, Herbal Beauty Centre, Shahu Colony, Karvenagar, said, “I am yet to start my beauty centre and will resume operations in the next few days taking into account all the precautionary measures listed by the government.”

For men too, haircut rates have been increased to Rs 200 from Rs 80-100 earlier, while other rates will be decided after the government allows other services.

“Only haircut is allowed as of now, so we have not come out with a new rate card. I was charging Rs 100 for a haircut earlier and now, I will be charging Rs200. For my shop, I have not given out prior appointments and customers are served on first come first served basis,” said owner of Hair Affair, men’s parlour, Ramkrishna Pramhans Nagar, Kothrud.

Sayali Karandkar, a salon customer said, “My haircut was pending for a long time. I was mentally prepared to pay a higher price so it did not shock me to pay 100 rupees extra.”

Another customer, Kalyani Sakhare said beauticians have suffered a lot during lockdown.

“I think we should support them. I am happy to get my hair cut,” Sakhare said.

Rates: (To be remain same post lockdown)

Hair colour root touch up: Rs 1,200

Threading/Plucking: Rs 10

Waxing: Full arms: Rs 250; Full legs: Rs 350

Men’s parlour:

Haircut: Rs 200 (earlier 100)