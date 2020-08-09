Sancheti hospital gifts artificial limb to three-legged cow

In one-of-a-kind case, a three-legged cow from Chaufula, a village near Pune was gifted an artificial leg by the city-based Sancheti Hospital which has eased her walking.

The operation was conducted by a team of doctors at Sancheti hospital on August 2. The weak-looking abandoned cow was rescued by a shelter home for animals in Chaufula. The villagers then approached the prosthetic and orthotics department which makes artificial limbs for humans. The hospital operated on the animal and even offered free of cost treatment.

Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital where the operation took place, said, “We took measurements for the leg around two weeks back. My team studied the anatomy of the cow and then prepared the design for the leg. Designing for heavy animals is more difficult. The cow is able to stand and is walking slowly now. But it will take at least a month’s time for her to get adjusted with the artificial leg. Also, we are monitoring her movements and progress with the new leg.”

Amar Jagtap, a farmer from a nearby village, who approached the hospital, said, “I often visit the shelter home for animals in Chaufula village. When I saw the cow she was very weak and she was having difficulty in walking too. After seeing her unfortunate situation, I thought of approaching the hospital. Other villagers also supported me. Now, we are examining the cow daily. We are informing about her daily movements to the hospital staff. I want to see her fit and walking with her four legs.”

When asked about how difficult it is to perform the procedure on animals, Jain said, “Performing it on the animal is like doing it on a child. The animals cannot talk to you. You have to observe the animal for hours to see whether the animal has accepted the artificial limb or not and what kind of difficulties it is facing while walking. There is a need for more research in the field of prosthetics for animals. With such cases, we would be able to do more research and we can then perform them on more such needy animals in the future.”

Parag Sancheti, chairman, Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation said, “The prosthetics are quite common on humans, they are very rarely performed on animals. Prosthetics for heavy animals is an uncommon thing and challenging task. Many trials and errors are needed for performing it on the animal. Around two years back, we had done it on a donkey with three legs. When we got success with the donkey, this year we voluntarily did it to help a cow. We wish to help more animals with similar issues.”

Meanwhile, many animal rights activists have commended the hospital’s voluntary act. The activists mentioned that more and more research should be done to make prosthetics for animals.

Manilal Valliyate, CEO PETA India, an animal rights organization said, “We commend the hospital to extend the care for animals too. Prosthetic legs are tricky for large, heavy animals. Care must be taken to ensure it can suitably balance weight, however, this cow clearly has many well-wishers and so it appears that care will be extended to ensure her comfort. More such initiatives are needed in the country to ensure care for animals.”