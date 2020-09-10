Sections
Home / Pune News / Sanjay Kolte takes over from Rubal Agrawal as Pune Smart City CEO

Sanjay Kolte takes over from Rubal Agrawal as Pune Smart City CEO

Kolte was also take charge as chief executive officer (CEO) of the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) in Pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Sanjay Kolte (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government has appointed Sanjay Kolte as chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart City, Pune, replacing IAS officer Rubal Agrawal.

Kolte on Wednesday took charge as CEO. Along with the Smart City position, Kolte was also take charge as chief executive officer (CEO) of the slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) in Pune.

Pune Smart city has been in the news, not least because of its loss of ranking in the national smart city audit. Pune dropped to 28th in the smart city ranking.

Pune Smart City is also operating as a data centre tracking the Covid situation in the city.



Kolte is a 2010 batch IAS officer. Before Pune, he was CEO at the Osmanabad Zilla Parishad. He took charge from Agrawal on Wednesday, immediately after the state government’s instruction.

Agrawal held additional charge of Pune Smart City along with her post as additional municipal commissioner at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) where she will continue to operate.

