Sections
Home / Pune News / Sassoon General Hospital to get 325 oxygen beds from state government

Sassoon General Hospital to get 325 oxygen beds from state government

The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to place 325 additional oxygen beds at the Sassoon General Hospital. According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to place 325 additional oxygen beds at the Sassoon General Hospital.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited the hospital on Sunday, at least 175 beds will be available at Sassoon General Hospital by August 4, while the rest of the beds will be allotted soon.

“We have decided to use 50 per cent of the total oxygenated beds for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients,” said Ram. The beds will be received at Sasoon’s Infosys facility along with its paediatric section.

Sassoon currently has 446 beds of which 226 are with oxygen and 100 with ventilators, according to the dashboard prepared by the Pune divisional commissionerate. With rising Covid-19 cases, the district and civic administration is currently expanding the beds’ capacity at the public hospital while taking control of 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad currently have 17,201 beds in 100 big hospitals. Of these, 3,688 are with oxygen and 543 with ventilators, according to the dashboard.



The state government will spend Rs 4 crore for these beds at Sassoon where oxygen line and other works is currently underway.

The government-owned Sassoon hospital gets patients from various districts, besides Pune.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rohit Sharma picks his favourite century of World Cup 2019
Aug 02, 2020 20:09 IST
Night curfew, Section 144 lifted in Pune
Aug 02, 2020 20:07 IST
Hulkenberg fails to start British Grand Prix
Aug 02, 2020 20:01 IST
Bengal’s unemployment rate sees marginal spike in July: CMIE
Aug 02, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.