Sections
Home / Pune News / Sassoon reported 50% less deaths in July as compared to last year: Ram

Sassoon reported 50% less deaths in July as compared to last year: Ram

According to Ram, July this year saw 17 persons who were brought dead, 144 persons dying unnatural death and 384 natural deaths. “The figures were relatively low compared to last year where 35 were brought dead, those who died unnatural deaths were 216, while natural deaths 331,” said Ram.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:27 IST

By Yogesh Joshi, Hindustan Times Pune

Earlier on Thursday, Mohol claimed that there are at least 400 suspected Covid-19 deaths in July, that have gone unaccounted for. Mohol’s allegation came on the day chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the city. (Shankar Narayan/HT)

Following allegations by Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol about unaccounted Covid-19 deaths in the city, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday rejected the claim saying that July this year witnessed half the number of deaths at Sassoon General Hospital as compared to the same period last year.

According to Ram, July this year saw 17 persons who were brought dead, 144 persons dying unnatural death and 384 natural deaths. “The figures were relatively low compared to last year where 35 were brought dead, those who died unnatural deaths were 216, while natural deaths 331,” said Ram.

“The allegation of unaccounted deaths is not true,” said Rao while declining to comment further.

Earlier on Thursday, Mohol claimed that there are at least 400 suspected Covid-19 deaths in July, that have gone unaccounted for. Mohol’s allegation came on the day chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the city.



According to Mohol, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, there is no need to conduct the Covid-19 test on a deceased person.

“As per my information, every day, almost 12 suspected deaths are being recorded at Sassoon Hospital alone and there are many such cases in other hospitals. Post the death, when doctors carry out an X-ray test on the body, there are clear symptoms of Covid-19,” the mayor had said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jagan Reddy govt grants Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of Covid-19 victims
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544
Aug 04, 2020 17:29 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August: Official
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Ayodhya is a sign of Hindu faith; make it a site of secularism too
Aug 04, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.