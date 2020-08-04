Sassoon reported 50% less deaths in July as compared to last year: Ram

Earlier on Thursday, Mohol claimed that there are at least 400 suspected Covid-19 deaths in July, that have gone unaccounted for. Mohol’s allegation came on the day chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the city. (Shankar Narayan/HT)

Following allegations by Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol about unaccounted Covid-19 deaths in the city, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday rejected the claim saying that July this year witnessed half the number of deaths at Sassoon General Hospital as compared to the same period last year.

According to Ram, July this year saw 17 persons who were brought dead, 144 persons dying unnatural death and 384 natural deaths. “The figures were relatively low compared to last year where 35 were brought dead, those who died unnatural deaths were 216, while natural deaths 331,” said Ram.

“The allegation of unaccounted deaths is not true,” said Rao while declining to comment further.

Earlier on Thursday, Mohol claimed that there are at least 400 suspected Covid-19 deaths in July, that have gone unaccounted for. Mohol’s allegation came on the day chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the city.

According to Mohol, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, there is no need to conduct the Covid-19 test on a deceased person.

“As per my information, every day, almost 12 suspected deaths are being recorded at Sassoon Hospital alone and there are many such cases in other hospitals. Post the death, when doctors carry out an X-ray test on the body, there are clear symptoms of Covid-19,” the mayor had said.