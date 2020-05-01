Savitribai Phule Pune University issues circular to complete syllabus via online classes

The circular came following the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, about examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of Covid-19. (HT/PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued circular asking all its departments and colleges to complete remaining syllabus through online classes.

The circular came following the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, about examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of Covid-19.

SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar issued a circular to all its academic staff instructing for arrangements to be made during this crisis situation.

For the decision on examination, all the V-Cs will attend the meeting on Friday to be held by minister for higher education Uday Samant.

In the order Karmalkar said, “The spread of Covid-19 pandemic at global level has presented never before challenges to government, institutions and humanity in general and education is no exception in this scenario. Whereas it is necessary to continue the teaching learning process through digital education for the academic year 2020-21,”

There are seven specific orders issued in the circular. -The mapping of courses may be initiated on priority basis to suitably identify and develop e-content for each course and may be done in alignment with the university curricula.

Each course of each UG and PG programme be expeditiously supported by at least 40 per cent of syllabus content covered through e-learning. Maximum participation of the faculty be ensured in the entire process.

Such e-content be sourced from national resources like Swayam, e-Pathshala or similar content from globally renowned sources. Appropriate validation for suitability be ensured before adopting such content.

Present provision of 20 per cent credit transfer in UGC (credit framework for online learning courses through Swayam), 2016 be leveraged fully for effective implementation of digital education.

University resources and infrastructure like Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), e-content development studio be utilised for the purpose.

Director of Jaykar Knowledge Resource Centre shall coordinate and facilitate the process of development, storage and dissemination of these knowledge resources.

The dean of the faculty concerned shall take necessary steps to ensure time-bound and effective implementation of the above program before commencement of the next academic year.