Sections
Home / Pune News / SC refuses to entertain plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik

SC refuses to entertain plea against home delivery of liquor in Pune, Nasik

The petitioner, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA), had knocked the doors of the apex court, against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Close-up Of Male Judge In Front Of Mallet Holding Documents (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA) against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik, which was allowed in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We are not interested to hear this petition. Liquor is not an essential thing, why we should make an urgent order,” a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said while refusing to entertain the petition.

The petitioner, Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA), had knocked the doors of the apex court, against the home delivery of liquor in Pune and Nasik.

The excise department of the Maharashtra government had in May this year allowed the home delivery of liquor with certain guidelines and precautions which are to be followed during its delivery in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (With ANI inputs)



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI raids 3 Delhi-NCR locations in Rs 190 crore bank fraud case
Jul 24, 2020 17:09 IST
Defer Maharashtra UG medical exams, start new academic year: Minister Amit Deshmukh
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Ankur Rathee travelled 4,500 kms across US to propose to Anuja Joshi
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Palermo Open to mark the return of tennis
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.