Sections
Home / Pune News / Second phase of lockdown begins with more relaxations

Second phase of lockdown begins with more relaxations

According to the order issued by the commissioner, grocery shops, mutton and chicken shops, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm, on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:27 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

A team of police officials check the identity cards and passes of residents commuting on Bibwewadi road, on Saturday, as 10-day lockdown is implemented in the city. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The second phase of the ten-day lockdown, from July 19 to July 23, will see essential commodities shops open from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday. There will be more relaxations from Monday, according to the new guidelines issued by the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Saturday.

As per the instructions by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister, a two-phase lockdown was imposed in the city from July 13, midnight till July 23 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the order issued by the commissioner, grocery shops, mutton and chicken shops, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm, on Sunday.

Kumar said, “All the essential commodities shops are allowed to remain open on Sunday, including vegetables and fruits till evening. From Monday, essential commodities shops would remain open only till noon, till July 23.”



According to the order, services that will operate include grocery shops, banks, ATM and insurance services, private offices, factories, IT companies and agriculture-related business with 15 per cent manpower and employees will have to carry their identity card and passes issued by the office.

Meanwhile, cab and auto services, e-commerce, travel, hotels and other commercial activities are restricted to operate.

In the first phase of the lockdown, from July 13-18, only milk, medicines and clinics were allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, all shops will be remain open till 6 pm beginning Sunday

Grocery, vegetables, egg and fish shops will remain open till 6pm on Sunday as the civic body don’t want people to rush to collect essential things.

The second phase of lockdown will see shops, including grocery, vegetables, egg and fish shops to remain open from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday to Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HAL establishes 160-bed Covid-19 care centre in Bengaluru
Jul 19, 2020 16:24 IST
Second phase of lockdown begins with more relaxations
Jul 19, 2020 16:27 IST
Move out of media lens to see people’s contribution in pandemic fight
Jul 19, 2020 16:23 IST
Diedhiou racially abused over penalty miss in English soccer
Jul 19, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.