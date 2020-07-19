Second phase of lockdown begins with more relaxations

A team of police officials check the identity cards and passes of residents commuting on Bibwewadi road, on Saturday, as 10-day lockdown is implemented in the city. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The second phase of the ten-day lockdown, from July 19 to July 23, will see essential commodities shops open from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday. There will be more relaxations from Monday, according to the new guidelines issued by the Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Saturday.

As per the instructions by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune’s guardian minister, a two-phase lockdown was imposed in the city from July 13, midnight till July 23 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the order issued by the commissioner, grocery shops, mutton and chicken shops, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm, on Sunday.

Kumar said, “All the essential commodities shops are allowed to remain open on Sunday, including vegetables and fruits till evening. From Monday, essential commodities shops would remain open only till noon, till July 23.”

According to the order, services that will operate include grocery shops, banks, ATM and insurance services, private offices, factories, IT companies and agriculture-related business with 15 per cent manpower and employees will have to carry their identity card and passes issued by the office.

Meanwhile, cab and auto services, e-commerce, travel, hotels and other commercial activities are restricted to operate.

In the first phase of the lockdown, from July 13-18, only milk, medicines and clinics were allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, all shops will be remain open till 6 pm beginning Sunday

Grocery, vegetables, egg and fish shops will remain open till 6pm on Sunday as the civic body don’t want people to rush to collect essential things.

The second phase of lockdown will see shops, including grocery, vegetables, egg and fish shops to remain open from 8 am to 12 noon from Monday to Thursday.