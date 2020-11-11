Second sero survey: samples to be taken from three civic hospitals

It has been over two months now since the city’s first pilot sero survey was conducted and the second survey was announced but the second sero survey which will represent samples from across the city is yet to start. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) and BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospitals will conduct the second survey but is yet to get any approval on the same.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health chief said, “The PMC’s only role is to provide samples from three of its hospitals, namely Pote hospital, Rajiv Gandhi and Anna Saheb Magar hospital. The study would be conducted by Sassoon and NIV.”

The proposal states that about 15-30 samples would be collected every day from patients who come to these hospitals starting from December 23 (Monday) till January or February.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief said, “In addition to the four sites which were surveyed in the previous survey, two more sites will be added.” The previous sites include Bhawani Peth, Kasba Peth, Dhole Patil road and Yerwada.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman of the state technical committee on communicable diseases and was part of the meeting to determine the second wave, said, “The proposal by NIV is yet to be approved, but since PCMC had over 5,000 samples, it is advised that Pune city have at least over 10 thousand samples.”

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean, BJ Medical College, and Sassoon Hospital said, “We are yet to finalise the proposal and we have not got any approval yet for the same.”