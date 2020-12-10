Sections
Home / Pune News / Security guard arrested for molesting 6-year-old girl in Pune

Security guard arrested for molesting 6-year-old girl in Pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A security guard of a building in Pune was remanded to one day in custody of Pune police on Thursday for molesting a minor girl.

The man was identified as Umashankar Ulfat Singh Parihar (34) of Mohammadwadi road in Hadapsar, according to the police. He is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been working for the past three-four months.

“The incident happened on December 7. The child is scared after going through the ordeal. She was cycling and got tired and stopped for a minute. He called her and made her sit on his lap and sexually harassed her. On December 9, her mother was sitting with her friends and the child when the watchman was roaming near them. That is when she told her mother,” said sub-inspector Visshnu Wadkar of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by the mother of the six-year-old girl. A case under Sections 354, 354(a) of Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

