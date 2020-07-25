Sections
Home / Pune News / Senior advocate Bhaskarrao Awhad passes away

Senior advocate Bhaskarrao Awhad passes away

During his practice, Awhad offered his guidance to multiple advocates who later became prominent.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Bhaskarrao Awhad (HT PHOTO )

Senior advocate and former president of Bar Council of Maharashtra Bhaskarrao Awhad passed away in Pune on Friday. He was 77.

Awhad was undergoing treatment at Deenanath hospital after his Covid test reports came positive, said family members.

During his practice, Awhad offered his guidance to multiple advocates who later became prominent.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Symbiosis founder, said, “Prof B E Avhad was visiting and distinguished professor when I started law College of Symbiosis in 1977. He was a very popular teacher among students and even students of other old college used to attend his lectures. On behalf of Symbiosis and myself, I pay my tributes to Prof Avhad.”



