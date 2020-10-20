Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / September, deadliest month for Pune in terms of Covid deaths

September, deadliest month for Pune in terms of Covid deaths

31.4 per cent or 2,306 deahts of the 7,335 Covid-related death toll were reported in the month.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:10 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

A healthcare worker at a Covid- 19 testing centre in Pune (HT PHOTO )

September was the deadliest month for Pune in terms of deaths related to Covid-19. As per data released by the district health office, as of October 15, 31.4 per cent or 2,306 deahts of the 7,335 Covid-related death toll were reported in the month.

August accounted for 29.7 per cent, or 2,177 deaths, in the district.

Analysis released by the district health office also shows that the 61-70 age group is the most affected accounting for 30 per cent of the fatalities; followed by the 51-60 age group, which accounts for 22 per cent of the total deaths.

As per the state health department, September also saw 1.20 lakh new Covid-19 cases in Pune district, the highest compared to any month since the first case was reported in March

Experts say that September was the peak for the city but do not rule out a second wave possibility following the festive season.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, who heads the committee, said, “We are past the peak, and September was the peak as now we are seeing a drastic drop in new cases and also deaths. However, we can rule out a second wave or a second surge post-Diwali season. If people avoid social distancing norms, careless use of masks or hand hygiene then there would be a second wave. People who believe that Covid-19 is over and might ignore safety norms will become super spreaders.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 18:35 IST
Highlights: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 18:42 IST
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
Oct 20, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 18:26 IST

latest news

Get the vaccine strategy right
Oct 20, 2020 18:43 IST
Punjab school events: AKSIPS students excel in short film making contest
Oct 20, 2020 18:42 IST
In festival season, exercise due caution
Oct 20, 2020 18:42 IST
Highlights: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
Oct 20, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.