Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Services of 2 doctors at jumbo hospital terminated over sexual harassment allegation by colleague

Services of 2 doctors at jumbo hospital terminated over sexual harassment allegation by colleague

The doctors were from a local private hospital and were employed at the Jumbo facility on the payroll of Best Services, according to the official

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:03 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

A case has been registered against the two doctors at Shivajinagar police station after the complainant approached the police (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The services of two doctors, who worked at the jumbo facility in Pune, were terminated on Sunday after a colleague accused them of sexual harassment.

A case has been registered against the two doctors at Shivajinagar police station after the complainant approached the police. “We have received a complaint and we have spoken to the complainant,” said police inspector (crime) Manisha Zende of Shivajinagar police station, but she refused to share any further details about the case.

When asked about the incident, Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) asked for the questions to be directed towards the management of the hospital and not her.

An official from the administration of the hospital, requesting anonymity, said, “The services of the two doctors have been terminated and the complainant has also requested for her services to be put on hold. We will speak with her at length on Monday and understand the situation better. They were friends who lived in the same hotel, worked similar hours, and ate at the same canteen. These all are young 24-25 year old doctors.”

The doctors were from a local private hospital and were employed at the Jumbo facility on the payroll of Best Services, according to the official.

“Two doctors were terminated yesterday (Saturday) immediately after we learned about the incident. An internal inquiry has been initiated in the case. We have spoken to the Dean. We have spoken to their colleagues as well. We will know more in a couple of days about the real culprits,” said Tejinder Singh, managing director, Best Services.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Sep 28, 2020 17:32 IST
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Sep 28, 2020 16:25 IST
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
Sep 28, 2020 17:23 IST

latest news

Palan Dilshad Mustafa Barzani: Helping the ones in need through his selfless acts
Sep 28, 2020 17:46 IST
Crude oil futures decline on low demand
Sep 28, 2020 17:41 IST
What’s your life expectancy? This tool lets you find out
Sep 28, 2020 17:41 IST
Celebrity makeup artist Aditya Kumar Sharma awarded by Dia Mirza
Sep 28, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.