Seven deaths, 86 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune city on May 6

The city on Wednesday reported seven deaths and 86 fresh cases of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

The death toll now stands at 118 and the Covid-19 positive cases are 2,029 in the city as of Wednesday.

According to officials, 52 patients were also discharged after being cured of Covid-19 and the total number of recoveries now stand at 587.

Out of the seven deaths, one was brought dead to the hospital on May 5, but was reported on Wednesday, while all the six deaths had reported comorbid conditions.

The deaths include a 67-year-old male living in Padmavati reported from Bharati hospital. He was admitted on April 27 and was declared dead on Tuesday at 10.25 pm and suffered from ARDS refractory shock with Covid-19, pneumonia and Parkinson’s disease.

Another 75-year-old female residing at Shivajinagar was reported dead at YCM hospital at Pimpri. She was admitted on May 3 and reported dead on May 5 at 10:30 pm. She was reportedly also suffering from acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonia with ARDS and hypertension.

Third death reported on Tuesday was also of a 58-year-old female residing at Tadiwala road reported from Ruby Hall Clinic. She was admitted on April 3 and declared dead on Tuesday at 10:06pm. She was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

The remaining three deaths reported on Wednesday include a 75-year-old female, a resident of Tadiwala road. She was admitted to Sassoon hospital on May 4. She was also suffering from carditis, AKI, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Another deceased include a 69-year-old male, a resident of Yerawada who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted on April 30 to Sahyadri hospital.

The sixth death was reported from KEM hospital of an 80-year-old male resident of Bibvewadi. He was admitted on May 3. The patient also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

The seventh deceased included a 68-year-old male residing at Tadiwala road who was declared dead at Sassoon on May 5 and was reported on Wednesday. The person was brought dead.

Out of the 1,324 patients still in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19, 79 are in critical condition, 18 are on ventilator and 61 are in serious condition.