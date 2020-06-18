Sections
Seven employees of Chinese firm in Pune contract Covid-19

Following the detection of these cases, 130 employees, including nine Chinese nationals, have been quarantined, Dr Baliram Gadawe, a health officer from Khed tehsil said.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

The Chinese employees of the firm had come to the Chakan plant before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced and were stuck here, the official added. (HT file photo. Representative image)

Seven persons, including a Chinese national, employed at a Chinese firm in Chakan town of Maharashtra’s Pune district, have tested positive for coronavirus, a health officer said on Thursday.

The employees belong to a Chinese firm that manufactures machinery and mining equipment and has a unit in Chakan, he said.

“Last week, one of the personnel tested positive, following which we traced his high-risk contacts and on testing them, we found that six persons, including a Chinese national, had also contracted the infection,” he said.



The infected employees were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said.

The Chinese employees of the firm had come to the Chakan plant before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was enforced and were stuck here, he added.

