Seven minors among 11 held for car vandalising

The attack happened around 10pm on Sunday night

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The vandalised cars at Sharda Colony, Pimple Nilakh. (HT PHOTO )

Seven cars were vandalised by a group of 11 people on Sunday at Sharda Colony in Pimple Nilakh. The group which includes 7 minors has now been nabbed by police within hours of the case being registered.

The main accused in the case is a 17-year-old boy who was in a fight with the complainant - Rajkumar Arsan Pilla, 25, for the past month.

The group reportedly arrived at the scene on two-wheelers, according to unit 4 officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

“This is a fight between two families. Due to a long-standing fight, Pillay had gone to the 17-year-old’s house to threaten him of violent consequences if he continues to fight. A few hours later, the 17-year-old gathered up people and went to where Pillay lives,” said police inspector Ajay Bhosale of Sangvi police station.



The main accused was found while he was hiding at the graveyard in Pimple Nilakh, according to the statement issued by unit 4 officials.

He led the police to the other minors involved in the case who in-turn led the police towards the four adults involved in the case - Kunal Rajendra Sartape, 20, and Chetan Ramanval Sahani, 22, both residents of Kasturba Gandhi Vasahat in Aundh, Rohan Kumar Jogdand, 22, and Yashwant Sunil Avghade, 21, both residents of Indira Vasahat in Aundh, Pune.

The attack happened around 10pm on Sunday night when Pillay was heading home. He was attacked with sharp weapons and sustained injuries on his legs, according to crime branch officials.

“A case is also being registered against Pillay for going to the minor’s house to threaten him before the attack on him took place,” said PI Bhosale.

A case under Sections 326, 323, 427, rioting, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25(27) of Arms Act and Section 37(1₹(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Sangvi police station for vandalism of the cars.

