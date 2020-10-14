7 months on, general body yet to approve Swargate-Katraj route

Seven months after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gave its nod to the detailed project report (DPR) for the Swargate to Katraj metro line on March 17, the general body of the civic body has still failed to approve the proposal.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in PMC has not given its nod to the proposal the 5.4km Swargate to Katraj metro corridor. The proposal has not been placed before the general body, which is conducting its meetings online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol accepted that there has been delay in approving the proposal for the Swargate-Katraj route, which will be one of the most crucial routes given the high footfall expectancy on the stretch.

“Due to the Covid-19 situation the proposal got delayed. I am assuring everyone that in the next general body meeting, the proposal will be brought up for discussion and with the support of all parties it will get a nod. The general body meetings are held online and there are time limits, so it got a little delayed,” said Mohol.

The 5.4 km Swargate-Katraj stretch will most likely to be underground and will cost Rs 4,283 crore.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected member Ashwini Kadam from Sahakarnagar, said, “The ruling BJP is busy only in unnecessary purchasing of things and blaming the opposition parties on various issues. If the proposal gets the nod immediately, at least the administrative work can be completed and it can be submitted to the state government.”

According to the DPR prepared during last year, the per kilometre cost of the metro line is estimated to be Rs 783.85 crore. There will be four station on the stretch, which is an extension of the Swargate-Nigdi line being developed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro).

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “All parties are of the view that there should be an extension for the metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj. But till date the administration has not given us any presentation about how it will be get carried out. My demand is that while approving this proposal, PMC should ask for 50 per cent share in revenue from Maha-Metro which would get generated through commercial properties. This revenue should be utilised for the strengthening PMPML.”

About the project

5.464 km- Length of the proposed project

Rs 783.85 crore- Estimated per kilometre cost for the route

Rs 4,283.72 crore- Total estimated cost of project

Rs 27.61 crore- Estimated cost for rehabilitation and resettlement

Rs 111.6 crore- Estimated cost for land acquisition

19,350.733 sq m-Land required for the project

March 2020- Maha-Metro prepared the DPR for it and received nod from standing committee

There are four proposed stations on the stretch

*Swargate

*Gultekdi (Market yard)

*Sai baba Mandir

*Katraj junction

Expected footfall due to Swargate-Katraj corridor

2027 -2037 -2047 -2057

95,000 -158,000 -187,000 -197,000