Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The two were staying at a housing society in Padwalnagar, Thergaon and are natives of Kampala Masaka in Uganda.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The duo was staying in the country on expired visas, according to police. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Two Ugandan nationals were arrested late Friday night by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for running a sex trade at their apartment.

The two were staying at a housing society in Padwalnagar, Thergaon and are natives of Kampala Masaka in Uganda. The duo was staying in the country on expired visas, according to police.

“They were staying on student visa that expired in 2018. We are yet to get any college admission records from them,” said senior inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station.

The two used a WhatsApp number to fix alleged meetings with clients, according to the police.



The police sent a decoy customer and caught them in a raid at 8pm on Friday.

Assistant inspector Sapna Devtale of Wakad police station is the complainant as well as the investigating officer in the case.

The two were booked under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. The case was registered at Wakad police station.

The two were produced in court for further custody. The police will also initiate deportation process for them.

