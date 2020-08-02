Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune

Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune

Serum Institute of India has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday. (@PawarSpeaks/Twitter Photo )

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

 

Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Biography of India’s youngest Basketball captain to hit stands soon
Aug 02, 2020 15:04 IST
A video invite for LK Advani, MM Joshi for Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Aug 02, 2020 15:05 IST
Binny on how ‘healthy competition’ between Rahul & Pant will help India
Aug 02, 2020 14:56 IST
Rhea left her building ‘in the middle of the night with family’: report
Aug 02, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.