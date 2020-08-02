Sharad Pawar visits Covid-19 vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India in Pune
Serum Institute of India has signed an agreement to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:37 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited Serum Institute of India (SII) here on Saturday afternoon.
Pawar later tweeted about his visit to the company.