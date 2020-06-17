Sections
Home / Pune News / Shetti accepts NCP’s council seat offer during his meeting with Pawar at Baramati

Shetti accepts NCP’s council seat offer during his meeting with Pawar at Baramati

Maha Vikas Aghadi contemplates to fill the 12 seats that fell vacant from Governor’s quota earlier this month.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:37 IST

By Yogesh Joshi, Hindustan Times Pune

(From L) Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti meets Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence Govindbaug on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti, who once rattled Sharad Pawar’s politics by holding protests at Baramati, visited his house Govindbaug on Tuesday and accepted NCP’s offer of a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

“I have accepted the offer for council polls,” said Shetti after his two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Pawar which the farmers’ leader termed “fruitful”.

The meeting between Shetti and Pawar came days after NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil visited Swabhimani Paksha founder leader’s home in Shirole and offered him a seat from NCP quota. Pawar while reacting to his meeting with Shetti tweeted, “I Visited various projects of Agriculture Development Trust in Baramati with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti.”

Twelve seats fell vacant from Governor’s quota earlier this month. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is contemplating on to go ahead to fill them as early as possible. “By offering a seat to Shetti in state legislative council, NCP has tried to pacify sugarcane growers from western Maharashtra, its erstwhile political base,” said Chitra Lele, Political Science professor at SNDT.



For Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, to accept a seat from NCP quota is coming a long way even as he had already joined hands with Congress-NCP alliance just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after breaking away from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

During the Lok Sabha polls, NCP decided not to contest polls from Hatkanangale, from where Shetti fought against Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane and lost.

“To keep the BJP away, we joined hands with the NCP and the Congress in 2019 and it was part of that the NCP had left one seat for us then. Today I have accepted to be MVA candidate for council polls.”

It was in November 2011, when Shetti held protest in Baramati for increased sugarcane prices, it rattled NCP chief Sharad Pawar. So much so that in the subsequent days Pawar used caste slur to run down the stir undertaken by Shetti.

Shetti’s political journey beginning from Zilla Parishad to Parliament goes parallel to his rise in the agrarian movements. Started his career as a worker in Shetkari Sanghatana, Shetti learned every small and big thing about agitation from his guru Sharad Joshi, the economist turned farmers’ leader. In his political career, Shetti has undertaken multiple successful agitations to demand higher prices for sugarcane and milk.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.