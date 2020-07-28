Shop owners in Katraj, Satara road and Ambegaon protest against ‘odd-even’ rule

At leat 200 shop owners from Katraj, Satara road and Ambegaon areas shut their stores on Tuesday to protest against the ‘odd-even’ rule implemented in business areas by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) post the lockdown.

As per the order, on even dates shops on one side of the road will be open while those on the other side will resume business on odd days. Traders in the Dattanagar– Jambulwadi road area in Katraj put up banners on their shop shutters and demanded cancellation of the odd-even rule.

“We have been struggling to survive since the past three-four months because of the lockdown. After the second lockdown ended, we all started our shops again with a hope that our financial conditions will improve. However, all of us were orally told by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Monday that we need to keep our shops open as per P1 and P2 regulations. The rule is not acceptable and so immediately we closed our shops to protest against this order,” said Vaibhav Dhekane, executive president of Dattanagar-Jambhulwadi road traders’ association.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, said, “The odd-even rules for shop owners has not been decided by us. It is a regulation of the Maharashtra government. We need to wait for the revised regulations issued by the state government in this regard and once it comes, we will work accordingly. However, till then, I appeal to all the shop owners to please cooperate with us and be safe.”

On Tuesday, traders gathered at Dattanagar chowk at 10am. A group of traders also approached other shops in the area and requested them to participate in the protest by keeping their shops closed.

“It was our first protest and we submitted our demand letter to the PMC’s Dhankawadi ward office. They should not test our patience. We will keep our shops open tomorrow. We are ready to face any kind of action from the PMC and police, association members will protest against this regulation again,” added Dhekane.