Pune News / Sinhgad road, Karvenagar and Dhankawadi areas in Pune report spike in Covid cases in past seven days

Sinhgad road has reported a 15.2 per cent spike, Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri reported 16.6 per cent growth, Warje-Karvenagar reported a 15.8 per cent rise and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar reported 15.6 per cent growth

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:21 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

A health worker takes a swap sample at a Covid 19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

According to data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the past two weeks, the wards of Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road have shown a drastic improvement in terms of Covid-19 positive cases and on the other hand Sinhgad road, Vadgaonsheri, Dhankawadi, Sahakarnagar and Karvenagar have reported a spike in the last seven days.

In terms of the number of positive cases reported, Sinhgad road has reported a 15.2 per cent spike, Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri reported 16.6 per cent growth, Warje-Karvenagar reported a 15.8 per cent rise and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar reported 15.6 per cent growth.

According to experts, it would be too early to speak about herd immunity or the flattening curve in the population living in Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road areas without knowing the number of tests being done.

In the past two weeks starting from September 2nd to September 8th and September 9th to September 15th, these two wards have shown the slowest growth percentage as compared to other wards. In the week from September 8th to September 15th alone, the Dhole Patil road reported 6.5 per cent while Bhavani peth reported 11.7 per cent.



Both the wards, Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil road wards which are also one of the most congested wards were the hotspot in the city with most cases being reported from there. The samples for the first serosurvey conducted in the city by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC); Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) to determine the spread of the virus by detecting the antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 were collected from these areas.

The survey had shown a higher percentage of antibodies in the samples indicating that the prevalence of the virus is higher in these places. The presence of antibodies hints that the immune system is capable of fighting the virus.

Once a higher number of people in a given area develop antibodies against the virus, it could be called herd immunity. However, the experts who conducted the sero survey cleared that it needs to be studied further to understand if these places had developed the neutralizing antibodies capable enough to fight this virus.

Aurnab Ghose, who was the principal investigator in the study said, “ We have also got the data that these areas are not reporting the least number of cases as compared to other areas. However, we need to see if the number of tests are the same as other areas.

The infection does not consider administrative boundaries. If there are enough tests being conducted in these areas too, and the number of cases is still receding then we could talk about herd immunity or flattened curve. Also, it has to be noted that this dip in the numbers could be temporary too as it would be too early to say that the curve has flattened.”

Initially, the PMC had taken excess efforts to ensure that the containment zone norms are implemented properly and also washing public toilets repeatedly.

Assistant municipal commissioner Bankar Somnath Haribhau who was earlier the ward officer at Bhavani peth and is now the ward officer of Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward said, “When I was the ward officer at Bhavani peth, we provided masks and sanitizers to every household and ensured cleaning of all public toilets at least three times a day. Toilets were the super spreaders and so we had to control them. We also tested more people and isolated them as soon as possible. We will now be trying the same strategy in Hadapsar too which is also throwing a greater number of cases now.”

