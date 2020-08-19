Six theft cases in PCMC, two wheelers, cash stolen

A resident of Samata colony in Chinchwad lodged a complaint with the police after his two-wheeler was stolen by unidentified persons from the parking area outside his residence on Tuesday night.

Rudrappa Gurushand Biradar (35) parked his two-wheeler in front of the house and found the vehicle missing when he woke up next morning, according to the Chinchwad police.

In a second incident, Bhupendra Suresh Patel (27) lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from his parking lot on Tuesday. Patel, who works as an engineer with a company, returned home from work, parked his vehicle, but found it missing next morning.

In the third incident, Prafulla Suresh Jagarwal (39), a resident of Saubhagya Laxmi residential apartments, lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that some unidentified thieves decamped with cash estimated to be worth Rs 25,550 kept at his shop on Tuesday evening.

The shop was shut when the thieves gained entry by breaking open the shutter locks with iron rods and decamped with the booty, police said.

In the fourth incident, Sagar Kisan Rakshe (27), a resident of Bhakti Krupa society, lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 35,000 was stolen from his residential parking area on Tuesday night.

In the fifth incident, Abid Nizamuddin Ansari (31), a resident of River valley road, lodged a complaint with Hinjewadi police on Tuesday stating that his two-wheeler was stolen while he was out of town.

In the sixth incident, Seema Deepak Dhotre (34) lodged a complaint with Wakad police stating that her laptop and mobile estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 were stolen from her locked shop on Tuesday. The Wakad police have arrested one person in connection with the shop theft.