Sections
Home / Pune News / Six theft cases in PCMC, two wheelers, cash stolen

Six theft cases in PCMC, two wheelers, cash stolen

A resident of Samata colony in Chinchwad lodged a complaint with the police after his two-wheeler was stolen by unidentified persons from the parking area outside his residence on...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:15 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

A resident of Samata colony in Chinchwad lodged a complaint with the police after his two-wheeler was stolen by unidentified persons from the parking area outside his residence on Tuesday night.

Rudrappa Gurushand Biradar (35) parked his two-wheeler in front of the house and found the vehicle missing when he woke up next morning, according to the Chinchwad police.

In a second incident, Bhupendra Suresh Patel (27) lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from his parking lot on Tuesday. Patel, who works as an engineer with a company, returned home from work, parked his vehicle, but found it missing next morning.

In the third incident, Prafulla Suresh Jagarwal (39), a resident of Saubhagya Laxmi residential apartments, lodged a complaint with Chakan police stating that some unidentified thieves decamped with cash estimated to be worth Rs 25,550 kept at his shop on Tuesday evening.



The shop was shut when the thieves gained entry by breaking open the shutter locks with iron rods and decamped with the booty, police said.

In the fourth incident, Sagar Kisan Rakshe (27), a resident of Bhakti Krupa society, lodged a complaint with Talegaon Dabhade police stating that his two-wheeler estimated to be worth Rs 35,000 was stolen from his residential parking area on Tuesday night.

In the fifth incident, Abid Nizamuddin Ansari (31), a resident of River valley road, lodged a complaint with Hinjewadi police on Tuesday stating that his two-wheeler was stolen while he was out of town.

In the sixth incident, Seema Deepak Dhotre (34) lodged a complaint with Wakad police stating that her laptop and mobile estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 were stolen from her locked shop on Tuesday. The Wakad police have arrested one person in connection with the shop theft.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTR’s role in governance triggers speculation that he may be Telangana’s next CM
Aug 19, 2020 23:48 IST
Cabinet approves new agency to streamline govt recruitment
Aug 19, 2020 23:48 IST
Minister, 3 legislators test Covid positive ahead of monsoon session
Aug 19, 2020 23:43 IST
Admn to calculate exact pricing for Chandigarh Housing Board’s scheme for UT employees
Aug 19, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.