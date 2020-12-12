Smart City projects at Wadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi in Pune lie unused

The smart city place-making area developed near Shahu society on the Pune-Satara road is currently lying unused. It has been converted into an unauthorised food plaza. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been developing amenity spaces under the Pune Smart City’s place making initiative, however, apathy by various civic departments has led to some projects lying unused.

PMC implemented some of the place making concepts in Wadgaonsheri and Bibwewadi areas with the theme of ecology and innovation. However, after its construction, it is laying unused as neither the Bhavan department (which developed it) nor the garden department is taking responsibility of maintaining the place making projects.

Now, the local corporator wants the space to be developed into a maternity home, which the civic body is not keen on.

At Wadgaonsheri, the objective was to provide space for experimenting technological innovations for sustainable surroundings like urban farming and organic farming. This was also to encourage citizens to educate themselves with such practices as the area is surrounded by various IT firms. The area in Wadgaonsheri has been developed on 2163.75 square metres adjacent to the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near San Francis School by spending over Rs 1 crore. At Bibvewadi, e-Learning/skill development concept was replicated on 7,000 square feet. While both the place making projects were completed two years ago, there has been no use of them at all due to lack of maintenance.

The Bhavan department had requested the garden department to take responsibility for maintaining and handling the project. However, the garden department refused to take responsibility stating that such projects do not come under their department.

With no utilisation, the places are littered with anti-social elements and has been damaged by miscreants.

Shivaji Lanke, head of Bhavan department, PMC, said, “It is true that we developed two places, which are not in use so far. We had requested the garden department to maintain. We also requested the security department to provide security to avoid damage and theft of structure. But, it did not work out. Now, we have decided to float tenders for maintenance, so that people can use it.”

Ashok Ghorpade, chief superintendent of garden department, said, “Place making project does not come under the garden department. Bhavan department should have to looked at it. The area is small and not a concept garden at all.”

Shewta Galande, local corporator of Wadgaonsheri area, said, “As the project is lying idle, we submitted a proposal to build a maternity home so that the space can be utilised. However, we have not received any written assurance. PMC has wasted public funds on place making projects and it is not useful for local people at all. PMC should develop amenity spaces for social purposes which is useful for the public.”

What is place making?

Place making is a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces.

Place making capitalizes on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness, and well-being.