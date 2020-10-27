Social activist self-immolates in Kolhapur

The social activist raised the issue of corruption and cleanliness on various occasions with the local administration (Getty Images)

A social activist who self-immolated in the premises of the Ichalkaranji municipal council office on Monday morning succumbed to his burns during treatment.

Naresh Bhore (45), a resident of Shahpur, Kolhapur is survived by his ailing mother and two brothers, according to the police.

“The immolation happened near the municipal council office which is in the Shivajinagar police station jurisdiction. His residence is in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station. While the final decision will be based on the family’s complaint, the case will most probably be recorded at the Shivajinagar police station,” said Rameshwar Vainjane, the sub-divisional police officer of Jaysinghpur who is also handling an additional charge of Ichalkaranji division.

The social activist raised the issue of corruption and cleanliness on various occasions with the local administration, according to the police. The police have now asked the local government to provide a list of the complaints that Bhore had made.

“The bystanders tell us that he arrived in an autorickshaw, which we are yet to find, and was already doused in petrol when he entered the municipal council building. There was police bandobast at the main gate but he arrived through a small gate at the back of the building. He had suffered 50-60% burns but the burns were on vital body parts between head and stomach. His face and head were completely damaged,” said police inspector Ishwar Omase of Shivajinagar police station where the incident happened.

He had warned the municipal council officials through a letter to the CO that he would take this step on Monday if they failed to intervene in an incident in his locality.

“On October 18, a ‘ghanta gadi’ (garbage van) driver named Amar Lakhe was dragging a dead pig by tethering it to the vehicle. Bhore had asked him to put the dead animal inside the vehicle instead and it had led to a verbal fight where the garbage truck driver had hurled expletives at Bhore,” said police inspector Prakash Nikam of Shahpur police station where Bhore lived.

His body was taken to IGM hospital in Kolhapur, but after preliminary care, they were asked to move to Sangli civil hospital for further treatment.

At the Sangli civil hospital, Bhore was declared dead on Monday evening.