Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Social welfare department has set up 1,000-bed student hostel at Yerawada

Social welfare department has set up 1,000-bed student hostel at Yerawada

Pune: The Pune social welfare department had erected a 1,000-bed capacity hostel at Yerawada, at the cost of Rs53 crore. The hostel is located on survey numbers 104 and 105 and the...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Pune social welfare department had erected a 1,000-bed capacity hostel at Yerawada, at the cost of Rs53 crore. The hostel is located on survey numbers 104 and 105 and the Maharashtra government approved the finance for the project.

Two phases of the hostel are complete, and two more are in progress.

Social welfare commissioner Prashant Nanaware visited the hostel on Tuesday evening.

Nanaware said, “This hostel facility is needed for students. Administration must ensure that students from the backward classes get the benefit of this facility. While carrying out the work, quality must ensure.”

This hostel is erected on 12 acres belonging to the social welfare department in Yerawada.

The hostel, when complete, will house both male and female students. Each room in the hostel has a cupboard, bed, and attached toilet and bathroom. The building is five storeys tall with four lifts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bolstering cooperation, connectivity on agenda at India-Bangladesh virtual summit on Thursday
by Rezaul H Laskar
Firefighters rescue cat stuck on top of a ‘very high’ pole. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Dualist Inquiry: I stay focused on my journey, don’t follow trends
by Navneet Vyasan
Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.