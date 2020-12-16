Social welfare department has set up 1,000-bed student hostel at Yerawada

Pune: The Pune social welfare department had erected a 1,000-bed capacity hostel at Yerawada, at the cost of Rs53 crore. The hostel is located on survey numbers 104 and 105 and the Maharashtra government approved the finance for the project.

Two phases of the hostel are complete, and two more are in progress.

Social welfare commissioner Prashant Nanaware visited the hostel on Tuesday evening.

Nanaware said, “This hostel facility is needed for students. Administration must ensure that students from the backward classes get the benefit of this facility. While carrying out the work, quality must ensure.”

This hostel is erected on 12 acres belonging to the social welfare department in Yerawada.

The hostel, when complete, will house both male and female students. Each room in the hostel has a cupboard, bed, and attached toilet and bathroom. The building is five storeys tall with four lifts.