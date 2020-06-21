Socialising during Covid: Online ‘kattas’ keeps Puneites connected in spite of restrictions

The ‘katta culture’, a tradition of meeting up at a particular place, catching up over a cup of tea or coffee and holding a freewheeling discussion, has stood the test of time even during the restrictions implemented during Covid-19 pandemic.

Restaurants like Vaishali, Roopali, Wadeshwar, Café Goodluck – all located on Fergusson College road – have been some of the popular places where katta groups often meet. During lockdown when cafes, tea stalls, restaurants and gardens were closed, these katta groups managed to meet via online platforms and also empty apartments, while maintaining all social distancing norms and following safety precautions.

Morning star is one such group, which has been meeting every morning at Vaishali since the past 30 years. “The Covid hasn’t stopped us from meeting. We now communicate online and continue with our regular day,” said Sanjay Deshpande, a real estate developer, who is a part of this 20-member group, which celebrated members’ birthday online during the lockdown.

Not all kattas are about fun as some are about exchanging crucial information too. Vijay Kumbhar, Right To Information (RTI) activist, began his ‘RTI katta’ at Chitranjan Vatika, Model Colony, in 2014 to share information about subjects he was pursuing. During the lockdown, this katta went online while expanding its scope nationally as the platform allowed everyone interested to participate in it.

“With no geographical barrier, many people from outside Maharashtra have started participating as we began meeting online during the lockdown,” said Kumbhar.

Another group that used to meet outside Roopali since the past 10 years found another way to continue with their daily routine. As the government imposed restrictions, members of this unnamed group started meeting in an unoccupied apartment with all precautions and social distancing norms in place.

Rashida Khilawalla, who has been part of the group, said, “Our group discusses everything from personal life to the stock market, Bollywood, to our dreams and ideas. The group is like a support system.” His friend Sanmegh Sontakke, also a part of the group, said meeting people is an essential daily dose they require. “The group, for me, lies between family and friendship. It is my therapy and the biggest challenge to my patience.”

Omkar Thatte, a television content creator and a member of two kattas, one which meets at Roopali and one at café Goodluck, said, “There is a big difference in the two katta groups that I am part of; Café Goodluck consists of people from drama, film and television, with subjects revolving around them, we are a fleeting group though the core is of five members, but there is a lot of attachment.”

“At Roopali, there are members from all walks of life. One member is a software CEO, while another is an executive film producer, and another is an interior decorator and we talk on random subjects. I am meeting them here for the past two years,” said Thatte.