Sections
Home / Pune News / Software company employee duped of Rs 1.9L by ‘friend’

Software company employee duped of Rs 1.9L by ‘friend’

A software professional working with a multinational company in Hinjewadi has been duped of Rs 1.9 lakh by a ‘friend’ who promised him delivery of a used car at the...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A software professional working with a multinational company in Hinjewadi has been duped of Rs 1.9 lakh by a ‘friend’ who promised him delivery of a used car at the cost of Rs 95,000.

The man, who made the promise, has been identified only as Arnav Chavan, according to the complainant. The complainant has told the police that he met the person once in December 2019 after which they became friends.

The complainant had been looking for a new car. He told the police that during a phone conversation, the suspect ensured him a used Honda Civic car for Rs 95,000. However, the suspect said that the repair work on it like tyre and batteries would require some more investment.

Through multiple transactions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 or more, the complainant transferred Rs 1,91,500 to an account number provided by the suspect. The transactions took place between December 2019 and February 2020.



“We are checking the whereabouts of the suspect to see if he is from around here or another region,” said police sub-inspector R Angaj of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect at the Hinjewadi police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shooter Manu Bhaker driving tractors, riding horses and painting
Jun 24, 2020 19:35 IST
Baltana woman tests positive in Mohali, tally now 227
Jun 24, 2020 19:33 IST
Man kills wife, dies after consuming pesticide in Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar
Jun 24, 2020 19:34 IST
It’s bit like a sci-fi movie: Wood on training inside bio-secure bubble
Jun 24, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.