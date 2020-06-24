Software company employee duped of Rs 1.9L by ‘friend’

A software professional working with a multinational company in Hinjewadi has been duped of Rs 1.9 lakh by a ‘friend’ who promised him delivery of a used car at the cost of Rs 95,000.

The man, who made the promise, has been identified only as Arnav Chavan, according to the complainant. The complainant has told the police that he met the person once in December 2019 after which they became friends.

The complainant had been looking for a new car. He told the police that during a phone conversation, the suspect ensured him a used Honda Civic car for Rs 95,000. However, the suspect said that the repair work on it like tyre and batteries would require some more investment.

Through multiple transactions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 or more, the complainant transferred Rs 1,91,500 to an account number provided by the suspect. The transactions took place between December 2019 and February 2020.

“We are checking the whereabouts of the suspect to see if he is from around here or another region,” said police sub-inspector R Angaj of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect at the Hinjewadi police station.