Software engineer allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Pimple Saudagar

A software engineer was allegedly robbed at gunpoint late on Saturday night in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Jasvant Kumar Agarwal (42), a resident of Pimple Saudagar area.

The victim was walking near the end of the bridge that connects Govind Garden Chowk to PK Chowk at 11:50pm after dinner, according to his complaint.

Two men arrived on the spot

The two men pointed a gun in his direction, according to Agarwal’s complaint. One of them pulled forward and snatched the 15 gram gold chain that he was wearing and fled the spot.

The chain is estimated to be worth around Rs 50,000, according to police.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 34 (common intention), and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3(25) of Arms Act was registered at Sangvi police station.