Son kills father in Vetalnagar with steel pot

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A man was booked for allegedly killing his father in Vetalnagar, Chinchwad late on Sunday night.

The deceased man was identified as Tanaji Sadba Solankar, (55) and the son was identified as Sanjay Tanaji Solankar, (30) both residents of Morya housing society in Vetalnagar.

The son is on the run from the police and is suspected to have killed his father. The man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a steel pot meant for storing water, according to the police.

The man on the run is allegedly a habitual drinker.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station against the son.

