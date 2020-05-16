Sections
Home / Pune News / Southern Command appreciates efforts of PCDA for timely release of pay, allowances during lockdown

Southern Command appreciates efforts of PCDA for timely release of pay, allowances during lockdown

Officials from the Southern Command on Wednesday visited the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) to express their gratitude for continuing to render their service and...

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Officials from the Southern Command on Wednesday visited the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) to express their gratitude for continuing to render their service and timely release of pay and allowances of at least 53,000 officers of the Indian Army.

Maj Gen Tejinder Jaggi, MG EME, HQ SC and Brig Sandeep Sehgal, Dy Provost Marshal, Military Police, visited the PCDA(O) and handed over sweets to the staff to acknowledge the tireless efforts put in by them.

In his address, Maj Gen Jaggi said, “Officials of PCDA(O) led by Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA, have put in relentless efforts in the pay accounting services amidst the nationwide lockdown in spite of the atmosphere of fear and severe restrictions on movements of people in Pune being a red zone.”

“All these efforts have gone a long way in keeping the morale of the army officers high especially in these challenging times and deserves appreciation,” said Maj Gen Jaggi.



On this occasion, Kajla, IDAS, PCDA(O), said, “Despite severe restrictions imposed by local civil and police authorities during the lockdown since March 25, this office has ensured that salary of serving army officers and retirement dues of 86 officers, who retired in March 2020 and 62 officers, who retired in April 2020 were timely released.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 5.64 lakh migrants brought back to UP in 449 trains so far: Report
May 16, 2020 18:07 IST
20-year-old killed as truck rams into bike in Gurdaspur
May 16, 2020 18:05 IST
Gurdaspur Cooperative Bank launches mobile ATM van
May 16, 2020 18:02 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.