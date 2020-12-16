Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Southern Command battle-hardened and battle ready: Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Vijay Diwas

Southern Command battle-hardened and battle ready: Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Vijay Diwas

Southern Command is ready and prepared to take any task to protect the country, said Lt General CP Mohanty, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, on Vijay Diwas which is celebrated to...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Southern Command is ready and prepared to take any task to protect the country, said Lt General CP Mohanty, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, on Vijay Diwas which is celebrated to mark India’s victory over Pakistan 49 years ago.

Mohanty said, “Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the nation.”

Lt Gen Mohanty was particularly remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 war and said that “they have written an epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery in the history of Southern Command and this is a matter of pride and inspiration for generations ahead”. He said that the Command salutes all those bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The General Officer said that the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stand testimony of the raw courage and resoluteness shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary’s will to fight. The victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

He also said that the raid on Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (Later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed then in the Southern Command area of responsibility.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi walks out of Parl panel meet, says wastage of time
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Seema Singh through her NGO ‘Meghashrey’ successfully organised a blanket donation campaign
Delhi HC issues Centre notice for environmental appraisal of power, mining projects notification
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘Will certainly happen’: Iran’s Khamenei vows to avenge Soleimani’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Over 130,000 people jabbed in UK’s first week of Covid-19 vaccinations
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.