Home / Pune News / Southern Command fetes Pune Cantt corona warriors

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lieutenant General DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Southern Command on Friday felicitated the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) staff at the forefront of service to prevent coronavirus spread. He lauded the doctors, nurses, health workers and staff of PCB for their dedication and treating Covid-19 patients.

The PCB hospital has treated around 250 Covid-19 cases with 150 being discharged after completion of treatment. In addition, it is also running two quarantine facilities with 200-bed capacity. Lt Gen Ahuja applauded the PCB team for working round the clock and said that pandemics teach the value of humanity and undertaking the care of each other. Groceries were also distributed to the needy and underprivileged residing in areas under PCB.

