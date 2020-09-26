Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / SPB’s humility and kindness are after-tones that will live forever in Pune

SPB’s humility and kindness are after-tones that will live forever in Pune

SPB was awarded the prestigious the SD Burman International Award for Creative Music and Sound at the Pune film festival.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:21 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hindustan Times Pune

SP Balu, the vocal legend, who died of a cardio-respiratory arrest on September 25 at 1.04pm in Chennai, was positive for Covid-19. (HT PHOTO)

Pune relationship with playback singer Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (74), also known as SP Balu or SPB, are tinged with memories of the 16th annual Pune International Film Festival in 2018.

The vocal legend, who died of a cardio-respiratory arrest on September 25 at 1.04pm in Chennai, was positive for Covid-19.

He was awarded the prestigious the SD Burman International Award for Creative Music and Sound at the Pune film festival.

Aditi Akkalkotkar, deputy director, coordination and communication, PIFF, recalls her interaction with the music director, actor, dubbing artist and film producer, who worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films.



“I have the sweetest memory of SP Balasubrahmanyam during 16th PIFF 2018. I was awestruck meeting him in person, but he was one of the most down-to-earth persons. I told him of me being his biggest fan and he surprised me by singing lines from the songs ‘Pushpanjali ‘ and ‘ Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya’. I shall always remember his soulful voice,” Akkalkotkar said.

Pune -based music composer and playback singer, Harsshit Abhiraj, collaborated with SPB on his first Marathi album ‘Nishigandha’ in 2009.

“We worked on this project for a radio channel in Marathi for which I had composed the music for Dr Balu for his first Marathi album. It was a learning experience, for he is an institution in himself. Producer and director Shantivan Todkar introduced us and all the songs were written by Ilahi Jamadar, the ghazal lyricist. This album was of Marathi bhavgeet in the ghazal format. Dr Balu’s manner with new people was very gentle and kind and he included us as part of his large family. He was also well-read and knew a great deal about Marathi literature. His favourite was GD Madgulkar and Sant Tukaram,” said Harsshit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
Sep 26, 2020 17:50 IST
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
Sep 26, 2020 17:27 IST
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Sep 26, 2020 18:04 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Now, free video consultation for home-isolated Covid patients in Ludhiana
Sep 26, 2020 18:20 IST
Ludhiana: Two MBA students of PCTE bag top university positions
Sep 26, 2020 18:17 IST
Tia Bajpai: People told my parents big stars do drugs, beti bhi karti hogi
Sep 26, 2020 18:14 IST
Woman plays violin as cat listens. Wholesome clip gets over 3 million views
Sep 26, 2020 18:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.