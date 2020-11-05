Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Special squads to check violation of Covid-19 norms in market areas in Pune ahead of festive season

Special squads to check violation of Covid-19 norms in market areas in Pune ahead of festive season

They will keep a close watch in the market areas which come under Bhavani peth ward office jurisdiction and check if all safety protocols are followed and take action against violators

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:23 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

The squads held a drive at the busy Bohri Ali market in Ravivar peth area on Wednesday. Those who were found violating Covid-19 safety norms and not wearing a face mask had to pay a fine of Rs 500. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Bhavani peth ward office has formed special squads to check violation of the Covid-19 safety norms in the area during the festive season.

These squads include senior officials from different departments - junior engineer, sanitary inspector, encroachment inspector, sky signs department inspector and a clerical staff from one of the department.

They will keep a close watch in the market areas which come under Bhavani peth ward office jurisdiction and check if all safety protocols are followed and take action against violators.

“As the Diwali festival is around the corner the crowd at markets is increasing and there is a risk of spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. So we have formed special squads and at the ward office level,” said Sachin Tamkhede, assistant municipal commissioner PMC, who is also Bhavani peth ward officer.



“These squads include senior officials from different departments - junior engineer, sanitary inspector, encroachment inspector, sky signs department inspector and one clerical staff from one of the department,” he said.

The squads held a drive at the busy Bohri Ali market in Ravivar peth area on Wednesday. Those who were found violating Covid-19 safety norms and not wearing a face mask had to pay a fine of Rs 500.

“We are checking if all the shops in the area are following safety norms. We appeal to shop owners and people to follow protocol as it is for their own safety. Many people are still not wearing a face mask,” said Sayyed Mukhtar, divisional inspector, Bhavani peth ward office.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Nov 05, 2020 17:06 IST
Development focus in Assembly polls: PM Modi in letter to people of Bihar
Nov 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Nov 05, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Young voters likely to decide future of White House
Nov 05, 2020 17:10 IST
People pass time with hilarious memes as they wait for Nevada results
Nov 05, 2020 17:10 IST
Fight of development vs destruction, says JP Nadda in Bihar poll campaign
Nov 05, 2020 17:07 IST
MI vs DC Live: Rohit vs Iyer in Dubai as MI, DC battle to enter the finale
Nov 05, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.