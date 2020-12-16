Sections
Home / Pune News / Speed limit on vehicles plying five-km stretch from Navale bridge to Katraj tunnel

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:45 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Pune traffic branch has imposed a speed limit on vehicles plying a five-km stretch from Navale bridge to the Katraj tunnel.

The traffic branch has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to put up information boards which clearly state that the speed limit on this stretch is 60km/hour.

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “This belt has become accident prone and we are taking strong steps to curb speeding and rash driving. Two speed interceptor vehicles, including speed guns, will be deployed. Vehicles travelling at over 60km/hour will face action.”

The highway area near Navale bridge has witnessed several accidents. Commuters travelling from the new Katraj tunnel and heading towards Sinhagad road drive into the service road from the bypass and at the same time, commuters on Sinhagad road come directly onto the bypass, resulting in a traffic jam.

Several residential areas, including Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk, Dhayari and Vadgaon Budruk, are connected to this stretch.

Suhas Chitnis, project director, NHAI, said, “We have taken steps aimed at commuter safety as recommended by the traffic police. The process of installation of signboards about speed limits will be erected soon. The process of cross-bar marking has also been completed and other warning signs have been erected.”

