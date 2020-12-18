Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Sports university to begin with three subjects, 50 students

Sports university to begin with three subjects, 50 students

Pune: The Maharashtra state sports university announced to be ready to open in the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, will start with three subjects initially and enrol no more...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:51 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: The Maharashtra state sports university announced to be ready to open in the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, will start with three subjects initially and enrol no more than 50 students.

State sports commissioner Omprakash Bakoria, speaking on Friday, said, “We will first start three courses, sports technology, sports medicine and sports training, and will enroll 50 students for the same. We will prepare a proposal for the vice- chancellor’s post. The state government will hire the vice-chancellor and after that, national and international experts will be hired for setting the agenda in a phased manner.”

Maharashtra’s first sports university will be set up at Balewadi in Pune. The university will be a one- of-its-kind and aims to be regarded as a centre of sports excellence in the country.

The state government has decided to upgrade the existing sports complex at Balewadi and a special budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the purpose. A total of 213 posts have been sanctioned for the new university

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
by Sutirtho Patranobis and Rezaul H Laskar
Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, says health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Huge potential for medical technology sector in India: Pharma Secy
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kangana sheds tears of happiness as sister-in-law makes makki ki roti
by HT Entertainment Desk
Biden marks anniversary of deaths of first wife, child
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.