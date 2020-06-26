Sections
SPPU appoints committee in search of a solution

Shamkant Deshmukh, a senate member tabled a proposal demanding clarity on the on-going issue of exams for final year students

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:16 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

There are many problems coming into this issue and therefore, students, parents and faculty all are in a state of confusion. So there needs to be clarity,” Deshmukh said. (Sanket Wankhade/HT File PHOTO)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to appoint an independent committee to study the examinations, evaluation process and students admissions for the academic year. The committee consisting of senior education experts, government officials and principals of various colleges will work to find a solution on the issue of exams for final year students.

“As the lockdown started in the country exams were postponed and later on for the first and second-year students, the exams were cancelled. Then the state government took a decision to cancel the exams for last year students too, but there is still no clarification on this decision. There are many problems coming into this issue and therefore, students, parents and faculty all are in a state of confusion. So there needs to be clarity,” Deshmukh said.

On this demand, senate president and SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “As per the state government’s decision of cancelling the first and second year students’ exams, we have started the process of declaring their results. It is necessary to do a proper evaluation of university results and we are aware that there is a lot of confusion among students, parents and faculty about final year exams. There are various issues related to it like how to conduct exams of students willing to appear, how will the procedure be for conducting the exam, how to do the evaluation, admission process for the forthcoming academic year. So to give it a solution, we have decided to appoint an experts committee which will study and review all these issues. And according to the instructions and guidelines of this committee further steps will be taken.”



