SPPU cancels fee hike for second semester exams

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has decided not to increase the second semester and examination fees looking at the Covid situation. Students had been complaining that colleges are demanding higher exam fees than last year. SPPU issued a circular.

The varsity will be holding the offline senate meeting at the SPPU main building on January 9 and 10.

“As students and their parents, especially from rural parts, are facing financial crisis because of Covid pandemic, fees for academic year 2020-21 will be same as last year,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation.

The senate meeting planned for March was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. Later, only a few members attended the online meet in June.

